Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Match Group stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Match Group has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 371.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 512,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 150,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

