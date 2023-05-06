Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,040 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $194,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

