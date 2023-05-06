Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,957 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $92,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

ABC opened at $167.99 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.