Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 83,800 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $54,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after acquiring an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

