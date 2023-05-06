Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $252,407.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,634. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.