Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Allegion worth $40,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.