Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,934 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 10.95% of Winmark worth $88,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Winmark by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $319.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.08. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $349.60.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WINA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $2,207,300.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,692,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,194 shares of company stock worth $8,411,305 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Articles

