Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,695 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $102,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

SHW stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $280.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

