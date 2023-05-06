Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,267 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $205,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.3 %

WAT stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.80 and a 200 day moving average of $320.60. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.