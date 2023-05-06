Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,628 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $244,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.