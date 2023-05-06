Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $39,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.25 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

