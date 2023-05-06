Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $98,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $366.37 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.65.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

