Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.79 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.