Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.99 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,980 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

