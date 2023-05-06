Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $164,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 410,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day moving average is $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.