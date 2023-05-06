Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.12% of BWX Technologies worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $20,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 220.8% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

