Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $85,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.70 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

