Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $87,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

