Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Southern worth $58,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.