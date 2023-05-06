Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,020,780 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020,780 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of AMETEK worth $298,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.