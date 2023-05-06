Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,176,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,176,705 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

