Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,689 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $315.85. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

