Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average is $347.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.