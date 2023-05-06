Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of State Street worth $98,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

