MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £301,200 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £301,200 ($376,311.84).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.78) on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.12). The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of £393.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 445.48.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

