McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.