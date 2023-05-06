McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 72.16%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

