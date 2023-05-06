McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $90.26 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 747.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.