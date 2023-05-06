McKesson (MCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.
McKesson Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $365.87 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of McKesson
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,417 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
