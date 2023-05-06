Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast Trading Up 3.2 %

MED stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $990.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

