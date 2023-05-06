Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Medifast Trading Up 3.2 %
MED stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $990.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44.
Medifast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medifast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.