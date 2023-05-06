Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $206.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. Medpace has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

