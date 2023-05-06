MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,575.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,243.59 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

