Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) COO Buys $81,560.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

