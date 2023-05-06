Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.86 and its 200-day moving average is $415.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.