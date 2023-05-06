Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.3 %

APO stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

