Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

