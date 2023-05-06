Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

