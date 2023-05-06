Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,663 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 137,587 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 184,871 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.8 %

PARA stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

