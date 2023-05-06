Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OMC opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.