Metis Global Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

