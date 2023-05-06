Metis Global Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

