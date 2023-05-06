Metis Global Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 163.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.41 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

