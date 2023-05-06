Metis Global Partners LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

