Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $310,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Equitable by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.