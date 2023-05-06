Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of APA by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in APA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 157.46% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

