Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $398,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in VMware by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 373,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VMware by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.