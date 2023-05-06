Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after buying an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

