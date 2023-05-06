Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.