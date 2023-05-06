Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

