Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after buying an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,972,000 after buying an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC opened at $272.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

